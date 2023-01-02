Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.56. 33,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

