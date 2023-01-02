Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,098 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.