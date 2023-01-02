Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 815 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 377.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 129,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,395. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.