ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $45.31. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

ATN International Increases Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

Insider Transactions at ATN International

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in ATN International by 84.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

