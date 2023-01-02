Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.86. 39,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.