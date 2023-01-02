AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 2.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.72.

Shares of AVB opened at $161.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

