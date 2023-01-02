Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 415.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 67,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,821.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $56.06.

