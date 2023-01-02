Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

