Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 15.5 %
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.53.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.