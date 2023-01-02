Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $56.62 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $638.78 million and $56.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00038229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037701 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228852 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.29198057 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $57,729,874.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.