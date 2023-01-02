Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,514. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.