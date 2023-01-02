AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 531.2% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.