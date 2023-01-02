B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,021. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 109,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

