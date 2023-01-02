Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.22. 38,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,744. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $647.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

