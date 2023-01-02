Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 606 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.22. 38,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

