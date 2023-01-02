Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 619.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $298.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

