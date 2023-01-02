Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $31.82. 81,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,829. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.