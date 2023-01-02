Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $52.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $52,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,524. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.