Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.85. 52,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,537. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

