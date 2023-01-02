Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $13.59 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.95% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,819. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

