Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.2 %

ED stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $95.31. 45,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

