Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 6.71% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 11,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

