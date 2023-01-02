Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 10,188 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 206,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.89. 274,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,284. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.