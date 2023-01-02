Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average of $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $575.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.