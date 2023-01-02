Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 432,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,296. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

