Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. 1,135,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,552,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

