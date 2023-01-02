BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BAFN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640. The company has a market cap of $67.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.