Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

BDX opened at $254.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

