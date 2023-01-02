Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $34,331.63 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.83 or 0.07279650 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.