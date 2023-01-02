Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 530,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of BFRI remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,859. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.46.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
