Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 530,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of BFRI remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,859. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

