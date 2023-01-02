BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $16,733.85 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $16,733.85 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $113.07 million and approximately $35.85 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,656.27435637 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,636,474.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

