Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $136,450.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00111894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00191246 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

