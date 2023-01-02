Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $11.80 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $206.68 million and $2.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $11.80 or 0.00070739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00237812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

