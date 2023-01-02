BitShares (BTS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $1.44 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,765,962 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

