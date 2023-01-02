Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 153,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

