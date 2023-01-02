Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

