Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.64. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

