BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BPT stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $11.68. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,267.81% and a net margin of 97.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.7031 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

See Also

