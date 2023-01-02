Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Bread Financial has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.23%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

