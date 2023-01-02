Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,870,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 17,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
BRF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 45,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,088. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BRF
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.