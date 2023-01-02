Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.7 %

BLIN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.20. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLIN shares. TheStreet raised Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

