Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.27. 11,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

