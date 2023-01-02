Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Price Target at $99.33

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $109.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

