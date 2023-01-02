Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Price Target at $5.44

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

