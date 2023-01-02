Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price at 228.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 228.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($265.96) to €220.00 ($234.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at 197.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 189.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 185.94. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 164.11 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

