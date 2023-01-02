Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 2,947.20

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,947.20 ($35.57).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.98) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.24) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,326 ($28.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £164.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,361.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,254.97. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.86).

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

