Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Target Price at $75.91

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after buying an additional 13,611,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,655,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 710.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480,162 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $24,026,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

