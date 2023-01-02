Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Up 900.0 %

Shares of Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,450 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

