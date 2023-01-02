Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,430 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 3.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $109,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 545.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,680,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,663,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,910,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last three months.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.67. 38,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

