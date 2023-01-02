Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 4.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Brown & Brown worth $157,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

