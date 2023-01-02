C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:CXAC remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Monday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,514. C5 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.